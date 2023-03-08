Security guard killed as fire guts Lagos market

A fire event that took place at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos State has resulted in the destruction of goods valued in the millions of naira.

A 65-year-old security guard’s lifeless body was also reportedly found close to the fire site.

In a statement on Wednesday, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, stated that the incident began at around 3:28 am and that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first to arrive on the scene.

Part of the statement reads, “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.”

To account for the quantity of lockup shops and goods lost, Adeseye continued, the source of the fire would need to be investigated.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police public relations officer, also verified the victim was shot to death.

He said, “A 65-year-old security guard in the market was shot dead. We have identified him and his corpse has been taken to the mortuary. An investigation is ongoing.”

