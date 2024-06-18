Security guard stabbed to death settling quarrel in Lagos

A private security guard, Yusuf Akadogo, was stabbed to death during a minor altercation in Lagos last week.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists on Tuesday that the deceased security guard was attacked by an Okada rider in the Idi-Araba area of the state.

He said: “On that fateful day, around 9:20 p.m., the police received a distress call from a concerned community member regarding a disturbance at Igbira Road, Idi-Araba.

“Police operatives swiftly responded to the scene where an eyewitness provided an account of the events.

“The deceased security guard intervened in a minor altercation between the Okada rider and another individual.

“Unexpectedly, the motorcycle rider, whose identity is withheld, allegedly turned his aggression towards the security guard and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

“The victim was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, for urgent medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, and the area is currently under surveillance as efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now