Metro
Security guard stabbed to death settling quarrel in Lagos
A private security guard, Yusuf Akadogo, was stabbed to death during a minor altercation in Lagos last week.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists on Tuesday that the deceased security guard was attacked by an Okada rider in the Idi-Araba area of the state.
He said: “On that fateful day, around 9:20 p.m., the police received a distress call from a concerned community member regarding a disturbance at Igbira Road, Idi-Araba.
“Police operatives swiftly responded to the scene where an eyewitness provided an account of the events.
“The deceased security guard intervened in a minor altercation between the Okada rider and another individual.
“Unexpectedly, the motorcycle rider, whose identity is withheld, allegedly turned his aggression towards the security guard and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.
“The victim was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, for urgent medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
“The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, and the area is currently under surveillance as efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.”
