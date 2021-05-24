 'Security of Nigerians my major priority,’ Buhari tells Central African Republic leader | Ripples Nigeria
‘Security of Nigerians my major priority,’ Buhari tells Central African Republic leader

Published

41 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to the well-being and security of Nigerians.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received his Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart, Prof. Faustin-Archange Touadera, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said his major priority is the security and well-being of Nigerians.

He said: “At all times, that is my first concern, my priority. That is why we are hosting a summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission in Abuja to discuss the situation in Chad and the implications for neighbouring countries.

“The recharge of Lake Chad with water from Congo Basin is another issue as it holds great implications for security since about 30 million people are affected.”

President Touadera commiserated with his Nigerian counterpart over the last week’s plane crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others.

