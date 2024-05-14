Security operatives rescue six more abducted Kogi varsity students

Six more students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Okene, Kogi State, who were abducted by bandits last Friday have been rescued.

Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the number of the kidnapped students so far rescued stands at 20.

“Our data shows that there are four students yet to be found,” Fanwo said in the statement.

“The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries,” the Commissioner said.

The rescue of the six students followed an earlier rescue of 14 students on Saturday by a combination of security operatives, local hunters and vigilante officers.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry. Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws.

“The security agencies have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“The success recorded so far is a clear testament of the readiness of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to ensure adequate and uncompromising security for the people of Kogi State.

“We urge residents to report anyone with gun wounds found in their communities to law enforcement agents,” Fanwo had said.

