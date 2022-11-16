Security operatives rescue three kidnap victims in Benue

Security operatives have rescued three kidnap victims in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

He said the security operatives were informed on Tuesday about the abduction of passengers of a vehicle along Otukpa-Onitsha Road.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, had deployed an extra team of police officers to the area.

READ ALSO: Buhari condemns Benue killings, promises probe into attacks

The statement read: “After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. Three victims were rescued and the bus was recovered.

“While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideout, they came across one Peter Ejembi, a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guard, who paid the supreme price. His body has been deposited at Bethel morgue, Otukpa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now