News
Security operatives rescue three kidnap victims in Benue
Security operatives have rescued three kidnap victims in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.
He said the security operatives were informed on Tuesday about the abduction of passengers of a vehicle along Otukpa-Onitsha Road.
He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, had deployed an extra team of police officers to the area.
READ ALSO: Buhari condemns Benue killings, promises probe into attacks
The statement read: “After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. Three victims were rescued and the bus was recovered.
“While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideout, they came across one Peter Ejembi, a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guard, who paid the supreme price. His body has been deposited at Bethel morgue, Otukpa.”
