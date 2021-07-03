Security operatives take over venue of planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos

There was heavy presence of security operatives at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State, where the proposed rally of the Yoruba Nation agitators was supposed to hold on Saturday.

Security operatives flooded the venue to prevent any form of rally by the agitators of the Oodua Republic and Yoruba Nation.

At the time of filing this report, the organisers of the Yoruba Nation rally were yet to be seen.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, who visited the venue, boosted the morale of the operatives, reiterating the need for peace in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the State Police Command on Friday embarked on a show-of-force to warn the agitators against holding any form of rally in the state on Saturday, July 3.

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho had also cancelled the rally after his Ibadan residence was raided by the Department of State Services (DSS). However, he later recanted his words, saying the rally would still hold.

Also, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, led by former Senator, Banji Akintoye, maintained that there was no going back on the rally, saying the police should ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, about 23 vans of security operatives including the Army, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Lagos State Task Force, and gun trucks were strategically positioned at the venue of the rally.

By Victor Uzoho

