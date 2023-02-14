See full list of 240 polling units where elections will not hold

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has published the full list of the 240 polling units where it said elections would not hold in 28 states across the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had on Monday at a meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja, disclosed that the affected polling units have no registered voters, bringing down the number of polling units in the country to 176,606.

List of the 240 Polling Units across the country with no registered voters and where voting will not take place on 25th February (Presidential/National Assembly Election) and 11th March 2023 (Governorship/State House of Assembly Election). pic.twitter.com/syGKmE0vNz — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 13, 2023

According to Yakubu, the delisted polling units did not have new registered voters while no voter also transferred to those units.

Later on Monday night, the electoral body took to Twitter to release details of the 240 polling units where there will be no elections beginning from the February 25 presidential election.

See a full list of the affected 240 polling units.

READ ALSO:Elections will not hold in 240 polling units —INEC

