See full list of 57 money transfer operators, as CBN adds 10 more | Ripples Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an updated list of International Money Transfer Operators licensed to operate in the country.

The list titled ‘updated list of International Money transfer operators in Nigeria as at April 01, 2021′, showed 10 new operators have been added to the previous list released in February.

The list which included operators with addresses in Nigeria and outside the country, will further drive CBN plan to attract diaspora remittance through official means.

You will recall that CBN recently promised a rebate of N5 for every $1 of funds remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs in its forex policy.

The move was to encourage Nigerians abroad to send money home through official channels.

However, in the first three months of the year fell 75.3 percent lower to last year’s figure.

According to CBN data, sourced by Ripples Nigeria from January to March, Nigerians sent home $865.4 million as against $35.9 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2020.

The full list of 57 licence

UPDATED LIST OF INTERNATIONAL MONEY TRANSFER OPERATORS IN NIGERIA AS AT 1st April

