See list of 18 Appeal Court justices approved by President Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

See list of 18 Appeal Court justices approved by President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of 18 new Justices for the Court of Appeal.
The approval was sequel to the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad in March.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in a letter to the CJN, said that Buhari has given his approval.
He said, “l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to Section 237 and Section 238 of the 1999 constitution, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the Bench.
“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their Lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”
The Judges are:
Bature Isah Gafai,
Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo,
Waziri Abdul-Azeez,
Yusuf Alhaji Bashir,
Usman A. Muscle,
Jauro Ibrahim Wakili,
Abba Bello Mohammed, Mohammed Danjuma,
Danlami Zama Senchi,
Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Hassan Muslim Suleab Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
Banjoko Adebukunola
Adeoti Ibironke
Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
Bola Samuel Ademola
