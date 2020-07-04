See the woman who allegedly drilled nails into a 10-yr-old’s head

The arrest of a 24-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ozougwu, who allegedly drilled nails into the head of her 10-year-old house help, Nneoma Nnadi, has been confirmed by the Enugu State Police Command.

The state police command also released the picture of the woman, who was also accused to have tortured the little girl with hot iron.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, Daniel Ndukwe Ikea, who added that the woman and her husband, Jude Ozougwu, 40, were arrested following credible information received on July 2 alleging that a woman in Akonameze Street, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu, inflicted various degrees of injuries on her minor female ward.

According to Ikea, operatives of the Command swiftly moved to the area where they rescued Nneoma and arrested the couple.

”Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect, who the victim’s relative and a mother of three (3), maltreats her to the extent of using different objects, including hot pressing iron, iron rod, and nails to inflict several grievous bodily harm as well as inserting pepper into her private part.” the statement read.

The statement further disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdulrahman instructed the Area Commander to take Nneoma to the hospital for treatment after seeing her battered body.

The CP, the statement further revealed, wondered why the suspect will be so heartless to abuse and inflict such grievous injuries on another woman’s child left in her care and directed the immediate launch of a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect, her husband, and any other culpable accomplices to the crime.

The Police Commissioner also warned “all those who may have been in the habit, or are intending to maltreat and/or inflict grievous harm on susceptible children to desist forthwith, as the Command will not spare anyone found culpable in such inhuman acts that infringe on the dignity and fundamental human rights of children.”

CP Adulrahman equally called on residents of the state with credible information that will help in fighting crimes against vulnerable children to call the Command’s hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

