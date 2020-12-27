See who’s been dating Rita Dominic and how Cossy was hurt by late Chico Ejiro. More inside..

RITA DOMINIC:

At long last, talented Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has revealed her new found love after years without being romantically linked with the opposite s3x.

We can confirm that Rita Dominic’a new found heartthrob is no other than 45-year-old Daily Times publisher, Fidelis Anosike.

Further scoop reveals that the pair who are said to be engaged are planning a big wedding sometime in the year 2021.

PASUMA:

Fuji music maestro, Wasiu Alabi, aka Pasuma sent tongues wagging when he took to social media recently to reveal that his daughter has been enlisted as a personnel of the United States Navy.

Pasuma who posted a picture of his daughter wearing military fatigues said he is proud of the achievements of his daughter who he says has the mind-set of service.

“I supported her decision from the beginning. She had been talking about joining the US Navy for some years, so I was not surprised when she eventually enlisted,”Pasuma said.

He also added that if his daughter had indicated interest in joining the Nigerian Army, he would not have discouraged her.

He added, “As a Nigerian, I have the utmost respect for the men and women of the Nigerian military for the selfless work they do. The level of insecurity in the country may initially make any parent feel unsure about their child joining the military. But I won’t oblige.”

COSSY ORJIAKOR:

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has accused late movie producer Chico Ejiro of abandoning her during her s3x with dog scandal.

The actress who was reacting to the death of the moviemaker who passed died on Christmas day said that Chico Ejiro went silent during her ordeal at the time.

The thespian wrote thus; “Mr Chico Ejiro… I remember years back. You used to like me…… I don’t say no to people. I only give conditions …..what changed? What made you keep quiet and watch the world tear me to shreds…. during that mighty scandal you kept quiet….. I kept wondering why…I left the industry in shame still trying to figure out where I got it wrong.

“Your silence killed me. I was mocked and still mocked. Just a simple yes that sex with dog story is part of a Nollywood movie and not porn… would have preserved my sweet nature. Ohhh I remember your wife slapped me on that sex with dog set…. back then my teeth were not sharp. Rest In Peace dear. Your part of my history and also My birthday mate,” she added.

READ ALSO: Wizkid enters Obama’s list of favourites for 2020. Azizat Dangote finds love. Read other gists that kept the mill spinning

‘MILKMAID’ THE MOVIE:



“The Milkmaid”, Nigeria’s entry in the 2021 International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars has received the backing of the Federal Government.

Celebrity Gist can inform that the Nigerian government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has pledged support for the success of the film spotlighting effects of insurgency and extremism.

According to Lai Mohammed, the movie is a testament to the progress which the local film industry has made in the areas of professionalism and international competitiveness.

MERCY AIGBE:

Sultry Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has given the biggest hint yet that she may never reconcile with her estranged husband, and father of her kids, Lanre Gentry.

The fair-skinned actress revealed that much during a live Instagram interactive session with her fans where she said that she has not yet given up on love, despite her bitter marriage experience.

She said; “I have not given up on love and I would never do that. A lot of people ask, ‘Mercy, are you going back to your husband, or remarrying’? The truth is that I don’t even know. I am more focussed on my businesses, raising my children and acting career.

“Nowadays, marriages are breaking up everywhere and I don’t know why. I only know why I got separated from my husband. However, I would not encourage anyone to stay in an abusive marriage. If a spouse has anger issues, such a person should seek help. There is nothing impossible. It is just very disheartening that marriages are breaking,” Mercy Aigbe added.

Join the conversation

Opinions