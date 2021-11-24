Segalink slams Lai Mohammed over criticism of Lagos #EndSARS report

Human rights activist, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, on Tuesday, slammed the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his comments on the Lagos #EndSARS report.

According to Segalink, the minister was hasty in criticising the report of the panel.

The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality on November 15, submitted its report on the #EndSARS incident that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

The report was greeted with a lot of reactions after its content leaked, with Nigerians, human rights bodies and world powers demanding that the recommendations of the panel be implemented to the fullest.

However, the state government is yet to make public the content of the report, with a White Paper expected to be out next week.

Mohammed who reacted to the report at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday said the document circulating online is filled with so many errors.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Segalink said he wouldn’t join issues with the government.

“I think it is hasty and I believe that the Minister of Information has another chance to correct this because we need to make the deliverance of Nigerians,” he said.

“If we must build a nation where peace and justice shall reign, you don’t come out to the public and respond to rules.”

Furthermore, Segalink explained that the attitude of the government and public officials do not build the public trust needed by Nigerians.

According to him, members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel sacrificed a lot in delivering the assignment given to them.

“The only thing we can speak to ethically is the response of the government through the white paper as promised to be made public. Until then, we can’t go into the details.

“As far as I am concerned, what I am hearing now is the same attitude that makes the public feel that the gap between the leadership and the led is getting wider and this is one of the reasons why the government will never be trusted.

“We know the sacrifices that we had to make to be able to make this work. One year of our lives was sacrificed to do this job. For us to have ministers within the administration doing things like this does not really inspire trust,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) had alleged that his life is being threatened over the report released by the panel.

In a statement on Monday titled, “Nigerians Should Hold Government Responsible if Anything Happens to Me,” Adegboruwa said, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.”

