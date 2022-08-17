‘Self-defence is the first law of nature’, Gov Ortom tells Benue residents

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that the launch of volunteer guards across the state was meant to protect lives ad properties due to incessant clashes between farmers and herders.

Ortom made this assertion on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists in Makurdi, even as he again called on residents of the state to rise up and defend themselves against those bent on creating an atmosphere of insecurity in the state.

He said, “Self-defence is the first law of nature. We must defend ourselves”.

Earlier in August 2022, the Governor inaugurated the first batch of 500-Man Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVG, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the state.

He also promised to apply for AK47 and AK49 licenses to properly arm the guards to enable them effectively confront the armed herders attacking Benue communities.

Speaking on the rationale behind its creation on Tuesday, Ortom noted that the mandate was necessary in order to curb crime across the state.

“The recent launch of the volunteer guards was meant to protect the state and not to intimidate anyone. Criminals should know that the security architecture of the state will catch up with them.

“Self-defence is the first law of nature. We must defend ourselves. I have made an application to the FG for license to own AK47. We have decided to take our destinies in our hands to want peace. We want to remain the food basket of the nation.

“We shall fight to survive. We are ready to spill the last pint of our blood to protect our lands,” Ortom said.

The governor called on the people of the state to rise up, stressing that enough was enough.

“The FG has demonstrated that they lack capacity to safeguard the country.

“Every Benue son and daughter should fight for the soul of the state. No one can come from anywhere to protect you. There is an agenda for ethnic cleansing and domination,” he added.

