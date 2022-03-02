Selfish leaders pushing Nigeria closer to total collapse – Jega

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Attahiru Jega, said on Wednesday the 2023 general elections are critical for the country’s unity.

Jega, who delivered a keynote address at the 2022 Workers’ Political Conference organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja, slammed Nigerian leaders for running the country aground.

He lamented that Nigeria was in the process of total collapse and crying for a rescue mission.”

The ex-INEC chief said: “While Nigeria may not have totally collapsed, it is in the process of collapsing, as reckless elite in control of the governance process are blindly running the country aground. And the 2023 general elections may be the ‘make or break’ epochal moment.

“The pathetic socio-economic conditions under which the Nigerian working people, indeed the overwhelming majority of all citizens live and work, the reckless misrule and misgovernance by a tiny, rabid and reckless band of the elite, and the manner by which these myopic ‘elected’ so-called ‘leaders’ and their collaborators, have devastated the Nigerian economy and heightened insecurity.

“The tiny band of elite has virtually destroyed the basis for national cohesion and integration and the reality is that Nigeria, a potentially great nation, is crying for a rescue mission before it is too late.

“Such a rescue mission cannot be serious, positive and successful, without the active engagement and involvement of the Nigerian workers through their genuine representatives in working-class organizations and movements, in alliance with other progressive and patriotic Nigerians.”

