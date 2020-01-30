Sen Abaribe in order, Buhari has failed Nigerians and should resign, PDP argues

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent comment that he was surprised at the heightened insecurity across the country as a proof he had become overwhelmed with the situation and has no solution to it.

Noting that Buhari’s comment was “defeatist, demoralizing and traumatizing”, the PDP said he had displayed “a disheartening dereliction of duty” and lacks the required capacity to articulate and implement any solutions to the escalated insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and an increased wave of violence under his administration.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday night, the opposition party said:

“Our party holds that such a statement from a Commander-in-Chief, who promised to lead from the front, is distressing as it further exposes an abdication of duty and shows that Mr President is not even abreast of his major task in governance which is the security of lives and property.

“The PDP is particularly worried over this apparent display of leadership failure as Mr President ought to be receiving a daily brief from his service Chiefs on the actual situation on the ground.

“His comment, therefore, speaks volumes on the manner with which the security of our nation is being handled at the highest levels despite the huge resources reportedly committed to security issues by the Buhari administration.”

The party added that such development has further “eroded the confidence Nigerians repose on the Buhari Presidency for solutions, especially given his failures to rejig his security high command in the face of failures and demands by well-meaning Nigerians.”

The party, therefore, backed the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, for President Buhari to resign.

