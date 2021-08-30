Sen Akume warns Gov Ortom against using foul language on Buhari, demands apology

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has cautioned the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, against the use of foul language on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a media parley on Monday, the minister asked Ortom to immediately apologize to the President.

Also, Akume who was a former governor of Benue called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate federal allocations to the state.

He said, “We call on Governor Samuel Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari, for using foul language and for operating outside the set rules of engagement between the state and the Federal Government.

“We call on the EFCC and ICPC to thoroughly investigate the application of the total federal allocations to Benue State from May 29, 2015, to date.

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency direct the disbandment of the Livestock Guards in Benue State for their involvements in nefarious and criminal activities leading to the breach of peace and massacre of innocent citizens of Benue State.”

Governor Ortom has recently been having a faceoff with the presidency over the farmers-herders clashes and prevailing insecurity in the state.

The governor had in the past week accused President Buhari of having a hidden agenda to “fulanise” Nigeria, citing the president’s inability to take action against his tribesmen, the Fulani herdsmen, who have been attacking farmers in his state.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had also refuted Ortom’s claims, accusing the governor of stirring a tribal war.

