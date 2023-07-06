Politics
Sen Bamidele testifies at tribunal, speaks on Tinubu’s forfeiture of $460,000 to US govt
President Bola Tinubu is not facing any criminal charges in a US court, according to Senate Majority Leader Michael Bamidele on Wednesday.
The lawmaker was the only witness called throughout the hearings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, on Wednesday.
The Senate Majority Leader insisted that a forfeiture order against the President by an American court for $460,000 did not replace criminal charges because it related to a civil problem.
He also claimed that Tinubu had not been found guilty and given a punishment as necessary by law for there to be criminal charges.
In his evidence, Bamidele told the court that 10,929 votes were deducted from the total number of votes polled by APC in Kano state.
Read Also: Senate special, standing committees to be ready this month — Bamidele
Bamidele’s testimony came in the wake of a joint petition filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, against by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their party, the All Progressives Congress.
Obi is contesting Tinubu’s victory during the recent presidential elections.
The respondents, through a team of solicitors led by Wole Olanipekun, SAN (for Tinubu and Shettima) and Lateef Fagbemi, SAN (for the APC), concluded their arguments against the petitioners’ claims after submitting several documents and calling a witness to the stand.
Despite the petitioners’ protests, the documents were accepted as evidence and designated as exhibits by the five-person court panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.
