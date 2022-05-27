Politics
Sen Binani defeats Ribadu, ex-Gov. Bindow, to clinch Adamawa APC guber ticket
Senator Aishatu Binani, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Adamawa State.
In the keenly contested primary election held on Thursday in Yola, Binani defeated former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, former state Governor Jibrilla Bindow, a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, Wafari Theman, and Umar Mustapha.
At the end of the election, Binani was declared the winner by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Gambo Lawan, after she scored 430 votes to defeat her Ribadu who came in second with 288 votes.
