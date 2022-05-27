Sen Binani defeats Ribadu, ex-Gov. Bindow, to clinch Adamawa APC guber ticket

Senator Aishatu Binani, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Adamawa State.

In the keenly contested primary election held on Thursday in Yola, Binani defeated former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, former state Governor Jibrilla Bindow, a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, Wafari Theman, and Umar Mustapha.

Read also :Why I turned down offers of running mate to APC presidential candidates – Gov Zulum

At the end of the election, Binani was declared the winner by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Gambo Lawan, after she scored 430 votes to defeat her Ribadu who came in second with 288 votes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now