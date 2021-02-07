Latest
Sen Gaya bemoans lack of constitutional provision for independent candidacy
Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano) has lamented the fact that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the National Assembly will not accommodate independent candidacy because it has no Constitutional backing.
Gaya, whomis also Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said this while fielding questions at a media forum in Abuja, on Saturday, February 6.
According to him, since the clause is not part of the Nigerian Constitution, there is no way the proposal can form part of the bill.
READ ALSO: N195BN FRAUD: Senator Gaya’s backtrack and the Maina question
“A lot of views have been expressed in the report on the Electoral Act amendment bill. Some are talking about the independent candidacy of which we say we cannot do that.
“This is because the independent candidacy is still not in the Constitution and the Electoral Act is inferior to the Constitution so we cannot have another law which supersedes the Constitution,” he said.
He explained that unless the Constitution was amended, the Electoral Act will not be able to adopt provisions for independent candidacy.
- Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel - February 7, 2021
- Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but… - February 7, 2021
- QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
EPL: Iheanacho in action as Leicester draw at Wolves; Kane, Son help Tottenham win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City in their away draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.
Iheanacho started the game and was substituted in the 61st minute, making way for Jamie Vardy, who was making a return from injury.
Wolverhampton’s Fabio Silva had the best chance of the game but was denied by goalkkasper Kasper Schmeichel.
Leicester lie in third place in the league table, four points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool later Sunday.
Read Also: Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham ended a run of defeat with a 2-0 victory over West Brom in Spurs Stadium.
The game marked the return from injury of star forward, Harry Kane, who was on target for the team.
The England striker opened the scoring on 54 minutes before Son Heung-Min added the second four minutes after.
West Brom remain 19th and 11 points behind 17th-placed Burnley despite an improved display, while Spurs go seventh with the win.
- Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel - February 7, 2021
- Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but… - February 7, 2021
- QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Liverpool’s UCL clash at Leipzig moved to Hungary beacuse of travel ban
The first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig will not hold in Germany as earlier scheduled after the Reds were banned from entering the country.
Germany had prohibited most travel from countries hit hard by new variants of Covid-19, including the United Kingdom, with Leipzig told the clash did not meet the requirement for exception.
The round-of-16 clash has now been moved to Hungary, to be played in the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Read Also: Klopp calls for ‘calm’ amid poor run as Liverpool seek revival vs Burnley
The date for the first leg clash is 16 February, 2021.
The second leg will be played on 10 March at Anfield.
European football body, UEFA, has thanked both clubs for their “close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution”, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for agreeing to host the match.
- Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel - February 7, 2021
- Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but… - February 7, 2021
- QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but…
The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party on Sunday, February 7, praised the resolution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expand the number of polling units in Nigeria.
According to the party, this decision is “timely and beneficial.”
Mr Dele Oladeji, the state Publicity Secretary of the party told reporters in Lagos on Sunday, that the plan would encourage many voters to exercise their franchise during the poll.
According to him, the delay, difficulty, and time voters spend at polling units during elections are enough to dissuade many from coming out to vote on election day.
“Accord Party welcomes INEC’s plans to create more polling units in the country, so as to further decongest existing polling booths.
“This will further reduce the average time every citizen has to spend on the queue before they cast their vote,” Oladeji said.
The spokesman, however, called on the electoral umpire to work more on technologies that could ensure electoral integrity and prevent malpractices.
“We also implore INEC to introduce more anti-fraud technologies into the electoral process in its efforts to ensure genuine democracy.
READ ALSO: INEC explains need for new polling units, says they are not constituency projects
“We need technologies, tools, and innovations that can deter electoral frauds,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the INEC on February 5, commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the commission’s stakeholders meeting with political parties’ leaders in Abuja, said expanding voter access to polling units in Nigeria was crucial to voter turnout in elections.
Yakubu said the experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.
In a communique signed by the 16 parties physically present at the meeting, leaders of the parties resolved that there was merit in INEC’s proposal in converting the existing voting points and voting points settlement nationwide to full-fledged polling units to address the problem of voter access.
They also resolved that the commission should commence the process of conversion based on clearly articulated guidelines to be developed by INEC and shared with stakeholders.
INEC currently has 119,973 Polling Units across the country.
- Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel - February 7, 2021
- Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but… - February 7, 2021
- QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Latest23 hours ago
Pastor who accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with his wife releases evidence of conversation with OFM founder
- Latest18 hours ago
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
- Latest23 hours ago
US endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala for WTO’s top job excites Nigeria, Africa – Buhari
- Latest17 hours ago
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
- Latest19 hours ago
Ogun govt to probe herdsmen/farmers clash
- Latest9 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021
- Latest18 hours ago
Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
- Latest17 hours ago
1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated