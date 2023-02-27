Sen Goje, Dankwambo win Gombe Senate seats, PDP sweeps Reps seat

Incumbent Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has won his reelection to the Senate for another term.

The declaration of the result was made by INEC on Sunday declaring that the former Governor of Gombe State, Goje of the APC, won the Gombe Central senatorial election.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results in Kumo, announced that Danjuma Goje polled a total of 102,916 votes.

The Senator who is at loggerheads with the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya defeated his closest rival, Aliyu Abubakar of the PDP, who polled a total of 37,870 votes, and Bibikir Muhammad of the NNPP, who polled a total of 1,155 votes.

Also, the immediate past Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has been declared winner of the Gombe North Senatorial seat under the banner of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

For Gombe South Senatorial seat, Hon. Thony Siyaku Yaro of the PDP won, defeating all other candidates to emerge victorious.

Belowesults of Senators and House of Representatives winners in Gombe 2023 elections.

H.E Senator. Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central, APC)

H.E Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe North, PDP)

Hon. Thony Siyaku Yaro (Gombe South, PDP)

House Of Representatives

-Hon. Ali Isa JC (Balanga Billiri) PDP

-Rt Hon. Inuwa Garba (Yamaltu Deba) PDP

-Hon. Yaya Bauchi Tongo (Gombe, Kwami Funakaye) PDP

-Hon. Bala Rasheed Kelly (Dukku Nafada) PDP

-Hon. Usman Kumo (Akko) APC

-Hon. Obed Paul Shehu (Kaltungo Shongom) PDP.

By Yemi Kanji

