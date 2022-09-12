Politics
Sen Ifeanyi Ubah opens up on assassination attempt on his life, death of aides
The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has opened up on the attack on his convoy on Sunday where some of his personal and security aides were killed.
The convoy of the Semator was attacked by heavily armed gunmen around the Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market axis of Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra on its way to his country home in Nnewi.
Though he escaped unhurt, about 10 members of his team were gunned down by the assailants.
Police in Anambra speak on assassination attempt on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah
Though the police and the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo had confirmed the incident, Ubah himself had maintained a stoic silence before opening up on the attack on Monday afternoon.
While addressing newsmen, Ubah expressed his sadness at the death of his team which included his security aides from the Police and Department of State Services.
He specifically mentioned two of the murdered aides whom he said were very close to his heart, as Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias.
