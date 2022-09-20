Sen Kalu claims improved security situation has cancelled calls for Buhari’s impeachment

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed the threat by legislators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s insecurity situation.

Kalu, who said this in a chat with journalists at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday, described the threat as “mere gossip.”

The lawmaker argued that there had been significant improvement in the security situation in the country as a result of impressive efforts by President Buhari.

He added that attempts to resurrect the matter of impeachment on the floor of the Senate would be discarded, adding that the ruling party has the required numbers to stand by the President.

“President Buhari has done well in some areas and failed in some areas. The impeachment threat is mere gossip. It is not possible. I know that senators were agitating about insecurity. You can see that the security situation is improving.

“Generally, there is a daily improvement in security. We want to see that the tempo is sustained. When the tempo is sustained, no senator will mention impeachment of the President on the floor of the Senate.”

Lawmakers in the opposition had threatened to resume impeachment proceedings against Buhari if the security situation was not improved after six weeks.

This threat had been flawed by some Nigerians given the complex process for impeaching a President as contained in section 143 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

