Sen Marafa splits Zamfara APC, leads faction to hold congress

The ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has been divided as a faction led by Senator Kabiru Marafa on Saturday conducted its Congresses with the election of twenty-nine executive members to oversee the affairs of the faction in the next three years.

This was disclosed by the faction’s spokesman, Bello Bakyasuwa who said there were thirty-two delegates from each ward and thirty delegates from each of the Local Government areas of the state.

He further noted that Surajo Garba Maikatako Gusau was elected as the faction’s chairman while Abubakar Yargaida emerged as the state secretary of the party.

The faction’s spokesman urged stakeholders to ignore any ‘gimmick’ that might emanate from the camp of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Bakyasuwa said, “Let me reiterate that this new leadership of Senator Marafa’s faction of APC in Zamfara State is very much aware of what’s happening within the party in the state.

“Any state Congress arising from the camp of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle is a gimmick to divert the attention of people.

“Therefore, with these solid Congresses of Senator Marafa’s faction, this party structure is very much in good shape.”

