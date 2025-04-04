Sen Natasha dares Akpabio to sue her over death threats allegations

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has dared the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to sue her over the allegation of death threats she levelled against him along with Kogi Governor Usman Ododo and former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who dared Akpabio to take her to court over the allegations while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night, said she has credible information at her disposal that Akpabio has threatened to sue her.

She stated that she is not afraid of any lawsuit filed against her by the former Akwa Ibom State Governor, noting that she will be ready to meet him in court.

“I am hearing that the Senate President wants to sue me for that, I will tell him to go ahead. We will meet and cross that bridge,” she said.

The embattled Kogi lawmaker had, on Tuesday, while addressing his constituents at a rally held in Ihima, Kogi Central, alleged that Akpabio had contracted Bello to commence her recall and assassination.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also alleged that Akpabio initially contacted Ododo to commence her recall, adding that the state governor told him (Akpabio) that it would be impossible because the masses are with her.

She further alleged that Akpabio, dissatisfied with Ododo’s response, asked Bello to ensure her recall and assassination, with a promise to fund the processes.

“But Akpabio was not satisfied; he then called for Yahaya Bello. It was Senator Asuquo who drove Yahaya Bello to the Hiltons. I was informed,” Akpoti-Uduaghan had said.

Continuing, she said:

“The meeting was in two folds; he told him to commence my recall. He was going to fund it. Of course, money changed hands that day. The second thing was that he should kill me.

“Akpabio told Yahaya Bello to kill me. Akpabio told him to make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja. It should be done here. So it will seem as if the people killed me here. I didn’t make that public, but we did notify the police about it.”

When asked the veracity of the allegations and if she could substantiate them, Akpoti-Uduaghan, said:

“If you are doubting the veracity of the killing, what about the recall that we just experienced? Let us get to that bridge.”

