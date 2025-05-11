Connect with us

﻿Sen Natasha disowns viral TikTok video praising Tinubu, says she has no account on the platform

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disowned a viral TikTok video where she was seen singing and dancing to a song praising President Bola Tinubu.

In the clip that lasted 15 seconds posted on a TikTok page purportedly owned by the embattled Senator, she was seen vibing to a track titled “Asiwaju Omo Ologo” performed by popular Kano musician and staunch Tinubu supporter, Dauda Kahutu, otherwise known as Rarara, at a dinner event held in Katsina during the President’s official visit last week.

The video had sparked immediate controversy as many attributed it to her imminent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in a swift reaction, the senator denied the video, saying she does not own a TikTok account.

READ ALSO: Northern governors reiterate support for state police

In a public disclaimer on her verified X account late Saturday, the Kogi lawmaker said the video did not emanate from her, claiming the account was a parody account.

“I do not own a TikTok account,” the Senator wrote.

“Many parody accounts exist in my name on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Some have garnered large following.”

She also said the viral video was created using an old clip from 2023 and was being circulated with misleading intent.

“While I hold the President in utmost respect; I’d urge everyone to disregard the mischievous post made using an old 2023 video of mine,” she added.

Opinions

