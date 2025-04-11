﻿Sen Natasha responds to Akpabio’s petition over assassination allegation

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central sensational district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has responded to a petition filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio following her earlier allegations that he (Akpabio) along with Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, had hatched a plan to assassinate her during her constituency visit on April 1.

In the aftermath of the allegations by Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing her of criminal defamation, describing them as heinous lies aimed at damaging his reputation and inciting unrest.

In the petition dated April 3 and also copied to the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Akpabio said:

“This statement is not only a heinous lie but a reckless and deliberate attempt to damage my reputation, endanger my life and security, and incite political unrest.

“It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination, designed to portray me as a political villain. The severity of this false allegation, and the fact that it has gained public traction, makes it necessary that law enforcement agencies treat it with the urgency it deserves.

“I categorically state that this allegation is entirely false, unfounded, and politically motivated. It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination, designed to portray me as a political villain, and the statement was made without any shred of truth or supporting evidence.

“Her motive was clear, which was to incite the public, manipulate sentiments, and malign my person and office in the eyes of the Nigerian people and the international community.”

But while responding to the petition through her legal counsel, Victor Giwa on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan, said her comments were not made for political leverage but out of genuine fear for her safety.

She maintained that her cry was out of fear for her life as she had evidence that Akpabio had planned with Ododo and Bello to have her killed.

She stated that she stands by her accusations as they were not a political gimmick but a desperate cry for help.

“She has received the petition and has responded. What happened when she made that statement was her crying out to the general public to understand what she is exposed to,” Giwa said.

He also criticised the decision of the Senate to withdraw Natasha’s security details shortly after she was suspended from the Senate, despite her being a politically exposed person with valid concerns for her safety.

“You are aware that the Senate President ordered the withdrawal of her security. If somebody has committed gross misconduct, what has that got to do with the withdrawal of her security?

“I mean, you say she’s not going to the office, okay fine, I mean, you don’t need the security to enter the office.

“You did stop her from coming to carry out her legislative duty as a senator but she has her life outside the Senate complex. And she’s a politically exposed person and you ordered her security details to be withdrawn,” he added.

