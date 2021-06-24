Sen Ndume wants safe school initiative revisited to curtail incessant mass abductions

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), has called on the Federal Government to revisit the Safe School Initiative in order to tackle the issue of mass abduction.

Ndume gave the advice while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja after the Senate passed a bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Education (FCE) Gwoza.

He said the abduction of students was a temporal setback but expressed optimism that Nigerians were resilient people and would get out of it.

“The people are resilient and they know the importance of going to school. I am sure they will not allow the situation to stop them. We will get out of it.

“I think it is time that the Federal Government looked into the safe school initiative and revisit it to make our schools safer.

“The House of Representatives is investigating that. I am aware that Gordon Brown was supposed to Chair the programme and there were several donations made in that regard,” he added.

