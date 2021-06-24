Politics
Sen Ndume wants safe school initiative revisited to curtail incessant mass abductions
Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), has called on the Federal Government to revisit the Safe School Initiative in order to tackle the issue of mass abduction.
Ndume gave the advice while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja after the Senate passed a bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Education (FCE) Gwoza.
He said the abduction of students was a temporal setback but expressed optimism that Nigerians were resilient people and would get out of it.
Read also: Ndume disagrees with Southern govs over ban on open grazing, proffers solutions to redress insecurity
“The people are resilient and they know the importance of going to school. I am sure they will not allow the situation to stop them. We will get out of it.
“I think it is time that the Federal Government looked into the safe school initiative and revisit it to make our schools safer.
“The House of Representatives is investigating that. I am aware that Gordon Brown was supposed to Chair the programme and there were several donations made in that regard,” he added.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....