Sen Nwaoboshi defects to APC in wake of suspension from PDP

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has confirmed his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was officially disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja.

President Buhari welcomed Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’

Thereafter, the lawmaker representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

READ ALSO: My suspension by PDP illegal, laughable – Nwaoboshi

Earlier, Nwaoboshi had described his suspension by the Delta State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as laughable and a disregard to the constitution.

The State Working Committee (SWC) of PDP, Delta State Chapter, had on Wednesday, suspended the Senator for a period of one month for alleged anti-party activities.

Senator Nwaoboshi added that the action was against the principles of fair hearing.

He said: “Curiously, this irrational, laughable, illegal and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti-democratic forces masquerading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that supersedes all other documents.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

