Sen Olujimi profers solution to maltreatment, trafficking of Nigerians abroad

Senator Abiodun Olujimi has decried the maltreatment of Nigerians, especially females trafficked abroad.

Olujimi, a former Minority Leader of the Senate, who represents Ekiti South senatorial district, spoke to newsmen on the disturbing issue on Sunday.

She spoke in respect of the global action against trafficking in persons held on July 30.

The senator said it was disturbing that thousands of Nigerians were still trapped in Europe, Asia and other continents not minding efforts by government agencies like the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to curtail the menace.

“Our youth, especially females, are still being lured by false and unrealistic promises to make the dangerous journeys to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, where they are subjected to gender-based violence and other forms of inhumane treatment.

“Many of our unemployed youths leave Nigeria and risk their lives to seek greener pastures in these countries, but most end up in exploitative and slavish situations,” Olujimi said.

Noting that the United Nations (UN) had highlighted the importance of anti-trafficking exploits of the government and the need to seek justice for victims of these crimes to reduce the perpetration of the horrendous act, Ojujimi said:

“We are aware that Nigeria is routinely listed as one of the countries with the largest number of trafficking victims especially to Europe through Libya and the Mediterranean with many of our young ones especially women being identified in over 30 countries in one official report, while many lost their lives during the crossing of sea and desert.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, said she supported the national effort towards tackling trafficking in persons, particularly women and children by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

She however said that for the country to be able to curtail the evil there was need for a holistic approach to be adopted in tackling it.

Olujimi added, “I believe that through education and training programmes in relevant skills-including offering non-traditional training opportunities to female victims, will offer hope and conviction to our youth to stay in their country home”.

Most of Nigerians trafficked abroad are often subjected into prostitution, slavery and for unholy activities.

