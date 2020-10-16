Latest Politics Top Stories

Sen Sani blasts Northern Govs for kicking against #EndSars protests

October 16, 2020
Shehu Sani says Buhari’s govt is deceitful about restructuring
By Ripples Nigeria

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at Northern Governors for kicking against the ongoing #EndSars protests.

The public commentator in a post on his official Twitter handle on Friday lambasted their declaration of support for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The former lawmaker was reacting to comments made on Thursday by the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Solomon Lalong (the Governor of Plateau State) who said though the government has approved the scrapping of the unit, the decision should be reconsidered.

“Some people said they don’t want SARS, some said they want SARS but a reformed SARS…Let us not just say we are throwing away the baby with bath water. If there are good ones, you don’t chase them away”, Lalong said.

Replying the comments made by Governor Lalong, the known government critic said; “Dear Northern Governors, if SARS is working in the North, why has kidnappings and killings by bandits and terrorists continued unabated?

”#EndsSARS”, Sani wrote.

