Sen Sani faults Buhari’s call for relocation of AFRICOM headquarters to Africa | Ripples Nigeria

A Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has faulted the call by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the United States to relocate its Africa Command headquarters from Germany to Africa, saying it was an open invitation for the recolonisation of the continent.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari on Tuesday, called for the relocation of the Command during a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, saying it would strengthen the ongoing efforts to check the security situation in the region, especially in Nigeria.

Buhari had stated, “In my call with US Secretary of State Blinken, I asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa, near the Theatre of Operation; against the backdrop of growing security challenges in West & Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region & the Sahel.”

This came after Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, last Saturday, called on the President to seek help from international communities in tackling the spate of insecurity in the country.

But in different posts on Twitter on Wednesday, Sani criticised the move saying, “Over Six decades since Independence, African countries should purposefully work together to confront & address their security challenges, while honorably seeking foreign technical assistance. The call for the US to relocate it’s @USAfricaCommand HQ to Africa is unconscionable.”

“Once the US relocates their HQ to Africa, Russia, China, Iran, Saudia, Israel and co would follow suit with establishing their Commands HQs, and then Africa will be militarily Balkanized; then we either become like Korea or like Syria.

“The President call for World powers military HQ on African Soil is an open invitation for recolonization of Africa.Its easier to tell and get them to come and when they come,it’s impossible to tell and get them to go out.”

