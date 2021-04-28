Sen Sani faults Buhari’s call for relocation of AFRICOM headquarters to Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Sen Sani faults Buhari’s call for relocation of AFRICOM headquarters to Africa
A Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has faulted the call by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the United States to relocate its Africa Command headquarters from Germany to Africa, saying it was an open invitation for the recolonisation of the continent.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari on Tuesday, called for the relocation of the Command during a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, saying it would strengthen the ongoing efforts to check the security situation in the region, especially in Nigeria.
Buhari had stated, “In my call with US Secretary of State Blinken, I asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa, near the Theatre of Operation; against the backdrop of growing security challenges in West & Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region & the Sahel.”
This came after Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, last Saturday, called on the President to seek help from international communities in tackling the spate of insecurity in the country.
READ ALSO: Shehu Sani moves for release of kidnapped Kaduna students, RCCG members, meets Sheik Gumi
But in different posts on Twitter on Wednesday, Sani criticised the move saying, “Over Six decades since Independence, African countries should purposefully work together to confront & address their security challenges, while honorably seeking foreign technical assistance. The call for the US to relocate it’s @USAfricaCommand HQ to Africa is unconscionable.”
“Once the US relocates their HQ to Africa, Russia, China, Iran, Saudia, Israel and co would follow suit with establishing their Commands HQs, and then Africa will be militarily Balkanized; then we either become like Korea or like Syria.
“The President call for World powers military HQ on African Soil is an open invitation for recolonization of Africa.Its easier to tell and get them to come and when they come,it’s impossible to tell and get them to go out.”
Over Six decades since Independence,African countries should purposefully work together to confront & address their security challenges,while honorably seeking foreign technical assistance.The call for the US to relocate it’s @USAfricaCommand HQ to Africa is unconscionable.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 28, 2021
Once the US relocates their HQ to Africa,Russia,China,Iran,Saudia,Israel and co would follow suit with establishing their Commands HQs,and then Africa will be militarily Balkanized; then we either become like Korea or like Syria.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 28, 2021
The President call for World powers military HQ on African Soil is an open invitation for recolonization of Africa.Its easier to tell and get them to come and when they come,it’s impossible to tell and get them to go out.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 28, 2021
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Latest Tech News
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...