Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers | Ripples Nigeria

More than 100 students and some teachers of the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger State, the former school of Senator Shehu Sani, have been kidnapped by bandits who invaded the school on Tuesday night.

The armed bandits reportedly stormed the school in military uniforms and shot sporadically before abducting the victims.

Reacting to the invasion of his alma mata by the bandits, Sen Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator who took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to condemn the attack, called on the state government and security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the abducted students and apprehend the criminals.

In the tweet, Sani said the school principal called to inform him that some bandits had invaded the school and abducted the students and some teachers.

”Early hours of this morning, armed bandits stormed the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, my alma mata, and abducted some students and staff family members. I just spoke to the principal.

”The images and video clips of the victims of the kidnapping in Niger State which include women, children and infants is pure evil and tragic.

“The confidence and audacity of the heavily armed bandits reflects the tumors the government must urgently treat in order to save the nation,” he tweeted.

A statement by the Niger State police command stated that tracing of the bandits’ movement has commenced with the Nigerian Air Force deploying its aircraft to aid the cause, while the police and other security agencies have also joined in the search for the abducted students and teachers.

