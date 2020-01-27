Sen Sani regains freedom as Court approves bail

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has been granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Sani in the court on Monday over alleged bribery.

However, Sani pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of bribery levelled aging him by the EFCC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who had earlier stood down the matter till 12 noon to enable the prosecution time to study the defendant’s bail application, granted Sani bail in the sum of N10 million.

He had been in the custody of the anti-graft agency since his arrest.

