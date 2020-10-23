Sen Sani suggests ways to solve the #EndSARS challenge

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has urged the organisers of the ongoing #EndSARS protests to suspend demonstrations for now to put an end to looting and arson by hoodlums and gangsters who have hijacked the rallies.

The former lawmaker who made the call in a statement on Friday also suggested ways of solving the #EndSARS challenge for the Nigerian government, while tasking it to begin implementation immediately.

Shehu Sani who advised that the protesters should stop protesting, given the deadly turn the campaign has taken, also maintained that the victims of Lekki toll gate attack must also be compensated.

The statement by the politician reads thus; “Its time to suspend the End SARS protest and end the looting and arson by hoodlums and gangsters.

“The FG should raise a panel to dialogue with the influential leaders of the protests and articulate the demands of the youths for the purposes of implementation.

“The Federal Government should set up machinery for compensating victims of the violence and those who were extrajudicially killed.

“End SARS protests is a justified struggle against police brutality and bad governance. It is a new generation challenge to the failures of the Governments at all levels and the overall political class, political establishment and the political elites.

