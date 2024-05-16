Senate accuses governors of killing Local govts

Nigeria’s Senate, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on state governors, accusing them of crippling local governments across the country.

In a heated debate, senators argued that governors have effectively “killed” local government by withholding resources and undermining their autonomy.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Suleiman Kawu, NNPP, Kano South.

The Senate resolved that President Tinubu should champion the cause of full autonomy for local governments in the country.

Presenting the motion, Senator Kawu said, among others: “The Senate notes that in the tapestry of Nigeria’s governance system, local governments are meant to be threads weaving development close to the ground.

“Envisioned as the closest tier of administration to the people, they hold the potential to address local needs directly and shape communities from inside out. But the story of Nigeria’s local government system is one of promise and paradox, woven with threads of hope and frustration;

“Also notes that the journey began in 1976 with local government reform, aiming to decentralize power and empower communities.

“Also worried that some governors play a crucial role in frustrating local government autonomy in Nigeria via constitutional alteration processes.”

The accusations center on several key issues. Senators claim governors are:

• Withholding funds: Allocated funds are not reaching local governments, hindering their ability to deliver essential services like infrastructure development and sanitation.

• Dissolving elected councils: Some governors are accused of bypassing democratic processes by appointing caretaker committees instead of holding local elections.

• Micromanaging local affairs: Governors are said to exert excessive control over local decision-making, hindering their ability to address community needs.

The Senate has called on the federal government to:

• Stop funding local governments led by caretaker committees: This pressure tactic aims to force states to hold free and fair elections.

• Champion local government autonomy: The Senate desires changes to strengthen the legal framework supporting local government independence.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South highlighted the severity of the issue, stating that his state hasn’t held local elections in 18 years. This lack of democratic representation further undermines local government legitimacy.

“‘We need to amend it, so we can start having values for democracy in our states. A state like Anambra has not conducted local government election in the last 18 years,” Ubah said.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, echoed concerns about resource mismanagement. He bluntly stated, “Local governments are dead in Nigeria. Governors misappropriate local government funds.

‘’They force local government chairmen to sign off cheques and give them meagre amounts as running costs. Some governors are different and we thank them for doing the right thing.’’

The accusations highlight a concerning trend in Nigerian politics. A weakened local government system can lead to a disconnect between citizens and their elected officials. It can also hinder development at the grassroots level, disproportionately impacting rural communities.

The federal government’s response and the potential impact of the Senate’s demands remain to be seen. However, the accusations have reignited a crucial debate on strengthening local government in Nigeria.

