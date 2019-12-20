Senate adjourns plenary till January 28, 2020

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary till January 28, 2020

The lawmakers announced this on Friday during a short plenary, where it delibrated and passed the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Before adjourning till next year, Senate President Ahmad Lawan named Smart Adeyemi as the chairman of the Aviation Committee, to replace Dino Melaye of the PDP, who lost Kogi West senatorial seat to Adeyemi recently.

Lawan also named Ibrahim Danbaba as the vice-chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, to replace Abubakar Tambuwal.

Earlier, Mr Lawan urged colleagues to come prepared and ready for work in 2020.

The Senate President had earlier told the lawmakers to return to the chamber in 2020 prepared and ready for work, adding that they would during the coming year tackle critical issues like the petroleum industry bill, constitutional amendment and electoral reforms.

He said Nigerians who “feel strongly about any issue” should come to the National Assembly instead of staying somewhere to complain.

“National Assembly is here and available for people to come with their bills and of course, suggestions or ideas on how to make the electoral process better and sanitized,” he said.

