Senate adjourns plenary till June 22 | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday adjourned plenary till June 22 to review its Legislative Agenda.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced this after a special session to mark the second anniversary of the Ninth Senate.

He said the break was to afford the lawmakers an opportunity to engage with their constituents.

Lawan said: “This is necessary so that we come back with new things that we need to add.

“We have to review our Legislative Agenda. We need to review the agenda. This is two years, there are definitely new things that have come into the arena that were not reflected in the Legislative Agenda.

“When we adjourn, we go to our constituencies to listen to our people or at least inform them on what we have been able to do, our challenges and next issues that we will want to achieve.”

The Senate President also revealed that leadership of some committees in the upper legislative chamber would visit the largest Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

He added: “We will present our support, our token, and identify with those people who have been displaced. It is very important that we engage with the people who are in the most difficult situation to give them hope.”

