Senate advocates stiffer punishments against rapists

The Nigerian Senate has called on the relevant authorities to see that rapists in the country face stiffer punishments.

The Senate made the call during its plenary on Tuesday, after Senator Sandy Onu moved a motion on the rising cases of rape and other sexual abuses in the country.

Onu, moving the motion, cited the recent rape of one Miss Vera Omozuwa and other reported cases of sexual abuses across the country.

Read also: No amount of blackmail will stop our N40bn NDDC probe —Senate

Miss Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student of University of Benin, was allegedly gang-raped in a church in Benin, Edo State. She died as a result of injuries her offenders inflicted on her.

After hearing the motion, the lawmakers condemned the act and urged the security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the heinous crime were arrested and brought to justice.

The Senate also called on the security agencies to enforce the Child Rights Act as it affects the girl-child marriage.

The federal lawmakers further asked the Federal Government to commence aggressive campaigns against rape.

Join the conversation

Opinions