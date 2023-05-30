News
Senate amends ICPC Act, okays 2-year jail term for false petitions
The Senate on Tuesday passed an amended Act establishing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
This followed the consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes presented by its chairman, Suleiman Kwari, at the plenary in Abuja.
Section 25 (1) of the Act proposes a two-year jail term without an option of fine for false or misleading petitions to the commission.
In the principal act, a false petition attracts a fine of N100,000.
READ ALSO: ICPC recovers over N300m cash, property, cars, others from military contractor
The amendment read: “Any statement which to the knowledge of the person making the statement, or causing the statement to be made is false, or intended to mislead shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years.”
In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, commended the lawmakers for their thorough consideration of the report.
“It is our hope that it (Act) will make ICPC better,” he stated.
