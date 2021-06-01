Senate announces date for public hearing on constitution amendment | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate announces date for public hearing on constitution amendment
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that a national public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution will hold from Thursday, June 3 to Friday, June 4 in Abuja.
Lawan made the announcement on Tuesday, during plenary in a letter addressed to him by the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege.
According to the Senate President, the two-day National Public Hearing on proposals to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 is scheduled to hold at the African Hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.
READ ALSO: Don’t introduce Sharia into South-West, PFN tells Senate
He described the zonal public hearings held across the six geo-political zones of the country as “quite successful”.
Lawan appealed to Nigerians to seize the opportunity provided by the national public hearing commencing on Thursday to state their positions on issues that would improve the quality of governance.
“Let me also congratulate the members of the Constitution Review Committee of the Senate, who had conducted the public hearings across the country.
“[And] in fact, the report we received has shown that in all the centres, the public hearings were quite successful.
“I want to also appeal to Nigerians to take the opportunity of the national public hearing that will start on Thursday.
“This is an effort that the National Assembly – particularly the Senate is attached to.
“We believe that we must do whatever is necessary to provide a platform for Nigerians to hear their views, give their positions and canvass for whatever they feel would make our country better, and make governance more efficient and successful,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...