 Senate approves Amendment Bill granting more powers to AMCON | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Senate approves Amendment Bill granting more powers to AMCON

Published

4 hours ago

on

Senate angry as corper shot by cop dies because hospital refused to treat her without police report

The Senate has passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment Bill.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, Sen. Uba Sani, Chairman of the Committee, said the committee engaged stakeholders before the conclusion of the report.

These stakeholders include AMCON, Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

He said the stakeholders in their submissions suggested that AMCON be empowered to take possession, manage, sell, transfer, assign property used as security for eligible bank assets among others.

Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege at the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill sought clarification on some provisions.

“The essence of collateral is that in the event of default, you lose that asset.

”What I am reading here is that in addition to seizing that asset, AMCON wants to go beyond that to every other asset or property that is traceable to the debtor, I think I need some clarifications to that,” he said.

READ ALSO: AMCON lobbies NASS over setting up of special tribunals for debt recovery

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, however, called for voting on the bill, which was adopted by a majority of the lawmakers.

However, Sen. Bassey Akpan and Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, while relying on a Point of Order contested the ruling of the Senate President by requesting for a division.

But the Senate President overruled them.

Lawan added: “Let the people go to court to test it, but our hope and desire is for AMCON to be able to recover huge sums of money, trillions that people have taken and now is on the head of Nigerians.

“And, it is criminal, really. People will consciously take money, I will advise that we stick to our decision.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante after signing two-year contract

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Sports7 hours ago

Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation

Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Sports24 hours ago

Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi

Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
Sports1 day ago

EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
Sports1 day ago

SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests

English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Latest1 day ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
Latest2 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest6 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...