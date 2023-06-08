Senate approves refund of N6.7bn to Kebbi for road repairs

The Senate on Thursday approved the refund of N6.7 billion spent by the Kebbi government on repairs of the Federal Government’s roads in the state.

This followed the adoption of the report on “promissory note and bond issuance as a refund to Kebbi State government for projects executed on behalf of the federal government,” presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Clifford Ordia, at the plenary in Abuja.

Ordia had in his presentation said the committee recommended N6.706 billion as promissory note and bond issuance to the Kebbi State government.

This, according to him, was for the settlement of outstanding claims and liabilities of the state.

Ordia said the Senate on September 21, 2022, considered the report of former President Muhammadu Buhari on the “Establishment of a Promissory Note Programme and a Bond Issuance” as a refund to Kebbi and Yobe States.

He said: “It was for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.

“The report was referred to the committee for further legislative action.

“The promissory note programme and bond issuance was a financial instrument to clear federal government’s debt to other governmental and non-governmental bodies in various sectors of the economy.

“Specifically, this promissory note and bond issuance are designed to make refunds to three state governments for projects executed on behalf of the federal government in the aforementioned states.

“The communication has contained a request for approval of N18.6 billion for the Yobe Government, N2.47 billion for the Taraba Government and N6.7 billion for the Kebbi State Government.

“It will be recalled that the committee noted that it would resume the consideration of the outstanding request in respect of Kebbi as soon as possible.

“Subsequently, on November 23, 2022, the Senate considered the committee’s report on the promissory note programme for Taraba and Yobe for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.

“The upper chamber then mandated the committee to re-invite the Kebbi government to defend its claim before the committee within two weeks.”

