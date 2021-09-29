Senate asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits wreaking havoc in the North-West part of the country as terrorists.

The call followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gobir and co-sponsored by eight other senators at the plenary.

The upper legislative chamber also charged President Buhari to wage a total war against the bandits including bombing their hideouts to completely annihilate and eliminate them.

READ ALSO: Buhari writes Senate to approve appointment of new commissioners for ICPC, RMAFC

The Senate asked the President to declare all known leadership of the bandits wanted and track them for arrest and prosecution.

The bandits had killed an unspecified number of people in the last few years in Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and other states in the North-West.

Join the conversation

Opinions