Senate assures army of support in fight against Boko Haram, bandits

The Senate Committee on Army on Thursday assured the Nigerian Army of continuous support in its efforts to address security challenges in the country.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, gave the assurance when he led members of the committee on oversight function to the army headquarters in Abuja.

Ndume, according to a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, acknowledged the determination” of the military to the country of the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminals.

READ ALSO: Ndume urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

The statement read: “He urged them to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity in troubled parts of the country before the end of the year.

“Ndume also expressed confidence in the ability of the Nigerian army to work in synergy with other services and agencies to restore peace and security to the country as being progressively witnessed in the North East.

“He expressed delight that the North East, which was hitherto the epicentre of terrorists’ activities, had experienced a lot of improvement in recent time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now