Senate begins Easter break, resumes April 13 | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday proceeded on the Easter holiday.

The upper legislative chamber will resume plenary on April 13.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement shortly after concluding proceedings for the day.

He, however, said the various committees would continue to work on pending bills before the lawmakers.

Lawan said: “The Senate will proceed on its Easter break but our committees will continue to do their work.

“The Joint Committee that is considering the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is working very hard to ensure that we receive the report.

“As soon as we resume plenary in April, our committee on the review of the constitution under the chairmanship of the Deputy President of the Senate which is working round the clock will try to present its report.

“Many other committees are working very hard. This is just for the plenary to close but of course, our committees will continue to work.”

