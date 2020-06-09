Senate begins probe of moribund paper mills

The Senate on Tuesday commenced the probe of moribund paper mills in the country with a view to reviving them.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion on the need to revive the moribund paper mills in Nigeria sponsored by Senator Stephen Ekpeyong.

While moving the motion, Ekpeyong noted that Nigeria’s three Paper Mills — Nigeria Paper Mill in Kwara, Nigeria Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC) in Akwa lbom and Nigeria National Paper Manufacturing Company (NNPMC) in Ogun State —were established by the Federal Government in the 1960s and 1970s.

He said the mills were to produce corrugated cartons, sack craft paper, Kraft paper, linear and chipboard to meet the country‘s needs in writing and printing papers.

The Senator said the mills were later privatised by government due to lack of adequate funds to run them and non-performance to ensure effective and profitable management of the mills, adding after the privatisation the mills went underground.

READ ALSO: Senate begins probe of N5.5bn Kagara dam project

Ekpeyong added that there was need to ascertain their positions because paper production boosts the economy and educational development worldwide.

The Senate also urged the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to review the duties on importation of published books and raw materials to make printing of materials locally favourable.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, urged the Committee on Privatization to investigate the activities and operations of the mills and report to the Senate.

Lawan also asked the committee to get a briefing from the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) on the level of compliance with share agreements by investors.

Join the conversation

Opinions