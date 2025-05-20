Connect with us

Senate caucus declares PDP remains formidable, not in shreds

Published

17 seconds ago

on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus on Tuesday assured members that the party remains strong, contrary to insinuations that it is on the verge of collapse.

The PDP Minority Leader in the Senate, Abba Moro, gave the assurance at a news conference in Abuja.

Moro, who was accompanied to the briefing by other members of the caucus, said the current conflicts in the PDP were not unique to the party alone.

He said other parties, including the All Progressives Congress,(APC), the Labour Party,(LP) the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have their shares of crises.

The minority leader urged the party members to remain resolute in their commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the party.

He said the caucus believed that the series of activities lined up by the leadership of the party would throw up a new lease of life and make it competitive in future elections.

According to him, the beauty of democracy is in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check to ensure good governance.

Moro stressed that the PDP Senate caucus was not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition.

“The caucus observes the synthesisation of ideas and creating a harmony of ideals will further the beauty of democracy.

“However, the caucus advised that any such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals.

“And as the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP’s umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of coalition,” he stated.

The minority leader pointed out that PDP would drive the coalition when it becomes necessary, emphasising that the party was a big brand that is competitive.

“In all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, there are PDP members, the caucus asserts that out of the throes of the current conflicts in the party, will arise a renewed, vibrant party that will give Nigeria an alternative to the current ruling party.

“The caucus, therefore, urges all members of the party to re-dedicate, recommit, and demonstrate steadfast and unwavering loyalty to the party to provide a safeguard for democracy in Nigeria,” Moro concluded.

