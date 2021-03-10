Senate commences constitutional amendment to ensure gender parity | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate, on Wednesday, March 10, resolved to carry out an amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to expunge any aspect that infringes on the rights of women.

This followed a motion by Senator Betty Apiafi in commemoration of the 2021 International day of women which also harped on the need to dismantle cultural impediment to women emancipation.

Senator Apiafi cited Order 42 and 52 to seek the leave of the Senate to move a Motion on the 2021 International Women’s Day which was celebrated on March 8th, 2021.

The motion called on employers of Labour in Nigeria to ensure gender parity in the workplace while urging the 9th National Assembly to domesticate all treaties on Gender Parity by the African Union.

The legislators observed that the mainstreaming of the role of women in National affairs is key to National development.

In her secondment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated: “I rise to second the motion raised by my colleague and with this, I will like to celebrate and congratulate every Nigerian woman for a day set aside for us to be recognized.”

“We have to do something that our women will be really proud of the legacy we have left. We have to come up with legislation that will encourage more women to come in and participate in politics. We have to do something to protect our girls.

“When it comes to politics, it is the women that go around dancing in front of these men.

“Generally around the world, men have taken upper hand but for some places like America who have seen and shown the light for them to have the first female Vice President, we celebrate that.

“If not for a day like this, men generally will not know that we women do exist. It is a day like this that gladdens our heart,” Senator Tinubu explained.

In its resolution, the Senate resolved to “urge employers of labour to give women equal opportunity to allow women to achieve their full potentials.”

Senator Stella Oduah, ion her remarks, said, “I want to urge my colleagues especially the national planners to ensure that when they are planning, women affairs must be mainstreamed.”

“Mr. President we must find a way to elect women. Women’s activities should be mainstreamed. We need to fully participate, women need to be empowered to enable them to participate fully.”

