 Senate commences inquest into incident involving CCT Chairman, security guard | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Senate commences inquest into incident involving CCT Chairman, security guard

Published

3 hours ago

on

CCT boss Umar to be arraigned March 16, 5yrs after allegedly asking for N10m bribe

The Senate has revealed its decision to investigate an alleged assault on a security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

This was made known during plenary on Tuesday, April 20, when its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions was mandated to investigate the matter.

This came after a Federal Lawmaker from Plateau state, Senator Istifanus Gyang submitted a petition to the Upper Chamber on behalf of the victim, Clement Sargwak.

READ ALSO: Assaulted security guard petitions NHRC, accuses CCT boss, Umar, of cybercrime

Sargwak had alleged that he was assaulted by the CCT Chairman and a policeman attached to him in March at the popular Banex plaza Abuja where he works as a security guard.

He said the CCT boss assaulted him while undergoing his lawful activities after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked.

The victim, therefore, asked the Senate to ensure justice is done on his case.

The committee on ethics is to investigate and report back in four weeks.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
Sports7 hours ago

SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump

Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Sports9 hours ago

Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
Sports23 hours ago

New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024

The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Sports1 day ago

Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge

Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...

Latest Tech News

Latest6 hours ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Latest1 day ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech4 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest4 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...