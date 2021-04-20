Senate commences inquest into incident involving CCT Chairman, security guard | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate has revealed its decision to investigate an alleged assault on a security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

This was made known during plenary on Tuesday, April 20, when its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions was mandated to investigate the matter.

This came after a Federal Lawmaker from Plateau state, Senator Istifanus Gyang submitted a petition to the Upper Chamber on behalf of the victim, Clement Sargwak.

READ ALSO: Assaulted security guard petitions NHRC, accuses CCT boss, Umar, of cybercrime

Sargwak had alleged that he was assaulted by the CCT Chairman and a policeman attached to him in March at the popular Banex plaza Abuja where he works as a security guard.

He said the CCT boss assaulted him while undergoing his lawful activities after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked.

The victim, therefore, asked the Senate to ensure justice is done on his case.

The committee on ethics is to investigate and report back in four weeks.

