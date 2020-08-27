Senate committee calls for more funding of N’East Development Commission

The Senate Committee on Special Duties on Thursday called for proper funding of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to ensure the overall development of the region.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Yusuf, made the call when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno.

Yusuf, who decried the deplorable state of the camps, said the committee would engage with development partners on the expansion o the camps.

He said: “We have seen a difficult and challenging situation that we have in terms of the humanitarian crises. But we have now realised that we really need to do more in the region.

“Our own work is actually advocacy, and we will sit down with the partners and try to do our best that to least to raise more funds for the development of the North East.

“We will engage our colleagues to see how we can have more funds for the commission.”

At the 1,000 Housing Unit in Ngwom, Mafa local government area of the state, the committee chairman called for the use of local content in the construction of the estate.

